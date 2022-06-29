Marisnick (thumb) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday in his first rehab game with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Marisnick returned to action for the first time since May 9 after a prolonged recovery from thumb surgery. The 31-year-old also tested positive for the coronavirus just over a week ago and was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list, but he's since reverted to the 60-day IL. As a result of the transaction, Marisnick won't be eligible for activation until next weekend at the soonest, even though he shouldn't need that much time to regain his timing at the plate. He's expected to serve as a depth outfielder for the big club once reinstated.