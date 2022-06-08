Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Marisnick (thumb) is building up his post-surgery pain tolerance, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Marisnick is testing his surgically repaired left thumb by gripping a bat and catching the ball, among other activities, but he's not yet swinging or playing the outfield. He's likely at least a couple weeks away from making his return from the 10-day injured list.