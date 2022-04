Marisnick is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.

Marisnick will head to the bench after going hitless in nine at-bats while starting in each of the Pirates' previous three contests. The 31-year-old should retain a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but Bryan Reynolds' return from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday may have closed the door for Marisnick to see steady at-bats versus right-handed pitching.