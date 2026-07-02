Pirates' Jared Jones: Goes four innings vs. Phillies

Jones did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Phillies, allowing a run on two hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out six.

Jones threw 73 pitches as he continues to build up his workload after missing the majority of the 2025 campaign following UCL surgery. It was an encouraging outing overall for Jones, who had given up 12 runs (11 earned) across 15.2 innings in his previous four starts. The 24-year-old right-hander will carry a 5.28 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB into his next start, currently scheduled to come next week at home against Atlanta.