The Pirates placed Jones on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained right lat, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

The injury caused Jones to be removed early from Wednesday's start against the Cardinals. It does not appear to be a significant strain, but the Pirates undoubtedly will exercise caution with the talented young right-hander. Luis Ortiz would seem to be a good bet to slide into the Pirates' rotation in Jones' place.