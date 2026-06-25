Pirates' Jared Jones: Looks ready to go for next start

The Pirates are listing Jones (elbow) as their scheduled starter for Saturday's game against the Reds, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones had to leave his last outing Sunday versus the Rockies after being struck by a comeback in the pitching elbow. All testing came back clean, however, and Jones appears ready to roll for Saturday's outing. The right-hander has been a little shaky in his five starts since coming off the injured list, posting a 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB over 20.1 innings. Jones hasn't thrown more than 77 pitches in any of those five starts and threw 45 on Sunday before departing, so his workload should be relatively limited Saturday.