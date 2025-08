Triolo is not in the Pirates' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

Triolo started in each of the Pirates' last three games after being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday and went 2-for-10 with four runs scored and one RBI. He'll be on the bench for Monday's series opener while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at the hot corner and Liover Peguero covers shortstop.