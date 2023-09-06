Triolo was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.
He's taking the roster spot of the injured Andrew McCutchen (Achilles). Triolo has collected a .664 OPS with home run and three stolen bases over 137 plate appearances during his time with the big club this season. He could see a little action at designated hitter with McCutchen out.
More News
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Optioned to Indy•
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Swipes two bags Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Headed for bench role•
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Reaching base consistently•
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Replacing injured Hayes again•
-
Pirates' Jared Triolo: Could lose out on playing time•