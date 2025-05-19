Triolo will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Reds.

Though he'll be included in the lineup Monday with southpaw Nick Lodolo taking the hill for Cincinnati, the right-handed-hitting Triolo no longer looks to be in the mix for regular playing time versus righties. He was on the bench for both of the Pirates' previous two matchups with right-handers, with the recent return of Isiah Kiner-Falefa having closed off Triolo's path to an everyday role in the Pittsburgh infield.