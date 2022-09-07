Double-A Altoona placed Triolo on its 7-day injured list Aug. 30 with a left knee injury, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
According to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Triolo hyperextended the knee in an Aug. 28 game, when he stepped awkwardly on home plate. The Pirates haven't indicated whether Triolo has a realistic chance to play again this season. The injury is inconvenient timing for the 24-year-old, who had reached base in each of his last 16 games while slashing .354/.419/.646 with 10 extra-base hits and four stolen bases.