Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game agains the Tigers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and will rejoin the starting lineup Wednesday, so Triolo's run as the Pirates' everyday third baseman appears to be over. While starting all but one of the Pirates' last 28 games, Triolo hit a respectable .268 but otherwise offered little in the way of fantasy production (zero home runs, zero stolen bases, 13 runs and nine RBI).