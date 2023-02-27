Triolo (knee) played four innings at first base and went 0-for-1 with a walk Saturday in the Pirates' 9-7 loss to the Blue Jays in the Grapefruit League opener.

Triolo, who was added to the Pirates' 40-man roster over the offseason, missed the final few weeks of Double-A Altoona's 2022 campaign while recovering from a hyperextended left knee. The 25-year-old is seemingly healthy again and could get the chance to make his MLB debut at some point in 2023 for the rebuilding Pirates, but he's likely to head to Triple-A Indianapolis at least for the start of the season. Per Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic, Triolo has played third base for most of his minor-league career but is expected to get exposure to the other corner-infield spot as well as shortstop and the outfield this spring.