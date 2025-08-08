Triolo went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Reds.

Triolo has started six of eight games since Ke'Bryan Hayes was traded, with his primary on-field value coming from his glove. However, he managed a two-RBI single in the first inning Thursday to make a rare offensive contribution. Triolo has gone 6-for-20 with three RBI and five runs scored across his six starts since inheriting the starting role, with the last three starts coming at shortstop while Isiah Kiner-Falefa has shifted to third base.