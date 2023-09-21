Triolo went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Triolo has gone 6-for-23 (.261) over eight games since he was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Sept. 6. This was his first game with an RBI in that span. The infielder is slashing .271/.350/.340 with two homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and four stolen bases through 163 plate appearances this season. He doesn't have an everyday role, but he can provide cover around the infield for the Pirates.