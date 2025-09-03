Triolo went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers.

The 27-year-old infielder was a force at the top of the lineup, producing his eighth multi-hit performance since Aug. 15. Over that 17-game stretch, Triolo is slashing .375/.485/.625 with nine extra-base hits (six doubles, a triple and two homers) in addition to five steals, seven RBI and 12 runs. While he won't maintain that blistering pace, Triolo has shown flashes of offensive upside in the past, and he could be establishing a foothold in the Pirates' 2026 plans.