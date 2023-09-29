Triolo went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Triolo has settled into a regular role in Pittsburgh's lineup while serving in a utility role around the infield. Since Sept. 9, he's hit .375 with two home runs, five RBI and 12 runs scored, and he's recorded seven multi-hit performances across 14 starts. The Pirates will have a number of younger infielders vying for playing time to begin 2024, and Triolo may have added his name to the mix with his close to the current campaign.