Triolo is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Nationals.
He started each of the Pirates' first four games at second base but will yield to Alika Williams in this one. Triolo went 5-for-17 with two RBI and a stolen base in Pittsburgh's four-game sweep of the Marlins.
