Triolo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base Sunday against the Marlins.

Triolo won the second base job out of spring training and has started all four of Pittsburgh's games to this point. He has two multi-hit efforts in that span while also drawing three walks. Triolo also notched his first stolen base of the campaign after swiping 16 total bags between Triple-A Indianapolis and the majors in 2023.