The Pirates optioned Triolo to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
With Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) returning from the injured list Friday, Triolo will end up serving as Pittsburgh's roster casualty. The 25-year-old infielder has slashed .273/.350/.314 across 137 plate appearances since earning his first call up to the majors in late June, and he could be a candidate to return to the Pirates again once rosters expand in September.
