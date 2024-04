Triolo is not in the Pirates' lineup Monday as a precaution after he fouled a ball off his foot in Sunday's game versus the Marlins, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Triolo remained in Sunday's game and said he's feeling a lot better Monday, but the team will hold him out just to be safe. The Pirates have an off day Tuesday, and it sounds like a safe bet that Triolo will be back in there Wednesday. Alika Williams is covering second base Monday.