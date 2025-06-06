Triolo went 2-for-2 with two runs scored during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

Triolo accounted for both Pirates runs and two of their five hits before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth. The 27-year-old has recorded multiple hits in his last two games he's appeared in, but is still in a platoon role and doesn't face a right-handed pitcher all too often. He is slashing .170/.248/.287 in 107 plate appearances this season.