Triolo (wrist) has gone 5-for-17 with two doubles, a walk, four RBI and two runs in four games since Triple-A Indianapolis reinstated him from the 7-day injured list May 9.

Triolo missed the first month of the minor-league season while recovering from surgery to address a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist. After completing a four-game rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton earlier this month, the 25-year-old third baseman received the green light last week to rejoin the Pirates' top affiliate.