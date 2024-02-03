Triolo is likely to get regular at-bats while playing at multiple positions this season, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Triolo appeared in 54 games in the majors in 2023 and hit .298 across 209 plate appearances. There's significant reason to doubt that performance carries forward, as he posted a .440 BABIP to go along with a 30.1 percent strikeout rate. However, he's an above-average defender at first base, second base and third base, giving him multiple paths to playing time even if he doesn't start regularly at a single position.