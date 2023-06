Pittsburgh recalled Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes will be sidelined for at least the next seven days because of a lower back issue, giving Triolo an opportunity to impress at third base. The 25-year-old was a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and had registered a .309/.412/.463 batting line with one home run and eight stolen bases through 41 games this season in the minors.