Triolo went 4-for-5 with a double and three runs in Saturday's 13-12 win against the Reds.

Triolo was a key contributor in the Pirates' comeback from a 9-0 deficit, as he notched a hit and scored a run in each of the sixth, seventh and eighth frames. The rookie infielder finished with the first four-hit game of his career and logged his fourth multi-hit performance over his past six contests. Over that span, he's batting .579 (11-for-19) with two homers, three doubles, three RBI and nine runs scored.