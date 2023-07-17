Triolo went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Giants.

Triolo extended his hitting streak to nine games with the effort, and he's hit .333 with a .395 on-base percentage in that span. He's reached base consistently across 57 career plate appearances in the majors, though he has only two extra-base hits. Triolo will likely lose out on playing time when Ke'Bryan Hayes (back) is able to return, though it's unclear when that may be.