Triolo will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Triolo's time as Pittsburgh's everyday third baseman looked to be coming to an end when Ke'Bryan Hayes returned from the injured list Thursday, but the rookie's stint atop the depth chart was re-extended when Hayes went back on the IL just one day later after his lower-back discomfort flared back up. The Pirates could look to take things slower with Hayes this time around in light of the setback, so Triolo could be able to maintain a regular role coming out of the All-Star break. Since joining the Pirates on June 28, Triolo has hit .306 with no home runs or stolen bases and has scored six runs over 10 games.