Triolo will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.
Triolo initially served as a utility infielder upon returning from the injured list April 16, but he's been thrust into an everyday role in the middle infield. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start and his fourth in a row at shortstop, which should be his primary home until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is ready to return from the IL.
