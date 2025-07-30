The Pirates will recall Triolo from Triple-A Indianapolis and he is expected to serve as their primary third baseman following the trade of Ke'Bryan Hayes, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates have an afternoon game in San Francisco on Wednesday and are idle Thursday, so the promotion of Triolo likely won't be official until Friday before a weekend series in Colorado. Triolo has slashed a paltry .158/.253/.266 in 55 contests at the big-league level this season but will offer the Pirates a steady glove at the hot corner.