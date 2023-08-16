Triolo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Mets.

Getting the start at second base and batting eighth, the 25-year-old rookie swiped both his bags in the sixth inning off the battery of Jose Butto and Francisco Alvarez. Triolo has been fairly productive in August, batting .296 (8-for-27) with a homer and all three of his big-league steals, and the Pirates' plan in the absence of Oneil Cruz (ankle) and Ji Hwan Bae (ankle) appears to be to rotate the young trio of Triolo, Liover Peguero and Alika Williams through the two middle-infield spots.