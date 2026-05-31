Pirates' Jared Triolo: Taking over for injured Griffin

Triolo will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Triolo had already covered shortstop in the Pirates' last three games, and he'll now be in line for a longer leash at the position after Pittsburgh moved Konnor Griffin (forearm) to the injured list Sunday. Per Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that he anticipated a short-term stint on the shelf for Griffin, so Triolo could end up shifting back into a utility infield role as soon as the second week of June. After a strong finish to the 2025 campaign, Triolo hasn't carried over that success to 2026, slashing just .231/.268/.256 with no home runs, two steals, four runs and four RBI across 83 plate appearances.