Bart went 0-for-1 with four walks, two runs and an RBI in Friday's 17-16 loss to the Rockies.

Bart has now drawn at least one walk in each of his last four starts to bring his on-base percentage up from .327 to .355 for the season. The Pirates are continuing to use Bart in a timeshare behind the dish with Henry Davis, and the arrangement will likely continue for the balance of the season unless one of the two catchers dramatically outperforms the other.