Bart (concussion) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Bart resumed on-field activities a week ago but remained in the concussion protocol, but his assignment to Indianapolis implies that he's no longer dealing with any lingering symptoms of the head injury he suffered May 28. The 28-year-old will likely need at least a couple games in the minors to get his timing back at the plate, but he could be ready to return from the injured list at some point this weekend.