The Pirates reinstated Bart (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Sunday. He'll start at catcher and bat seventh in the Pirates' series finale in Atlanta.

Top backstop Yasmani Grandal will take a seat Sunday while the Pirates clear the way for Bart to play in his first game for the big club since May 26. Bart missed more than a month while recovering from a left thumb sprain but proved his health during a recent six-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, going 6-for-17 with a double and three walks.