Senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bart has returned to full baseball activities but remains in the concussion protocol, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bart is progressing in his recovery from a concussion, but he'll need to clear the league's protocol before returning. He was placed on the 7-day injured list May 28 after being struck in the head by a backswing. Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez will continue to work behind home plate for the Pirates while Bart is sidelined.