Pirates' Joey Bart: Still in concussion protocol
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Bart has returned to full baseball activities but remains in the concussion protocol, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bart is progressing in his recovery from a concussion, but he'll need to clear the league's protocol before returning. He was placed on the 7-day injured list May 28 after being struck in the head by a backswing. Henry Davis and Endy Rodriguez will continue to work behind home plate for the Pirates while Bart is sidelined.