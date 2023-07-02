Oviedo (3-9) allowed eight earned runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out one to take the loss Saturday against the Brewers.

Oviedo gave up six runs across his first two innings of work, with the big damage being a three-run homer by Christian Yelich. The outing adds to his inconsistent campaign, as he's allowed one or fewer earned runs in seven of his 17 starts. On the other hand, he's allowed more than five earned runs on three occasions. The end result has been a 4.61 ERA across 93.2 frames, though Oviedo hasn't significantly improved his strikeout rate (19.2 percent) or his other underlying skills.