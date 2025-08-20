Oviedo (1-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays, allowing a run on two hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out five.

George Springer's homer to lead off the game proved to be the lone mark against Oviedo, as the right-hander proceeded to hold Toronto to just one additional hit over his final four innings en route to his first major-league win since 2023. The 27-year-old Oviedo had pitched to a 3.12 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 36:7 K:BB across eight starts (26 innings) in the minors this year. He should get a chance to stick in Pittsburgh's rotation, following Wednesday's performance -- Oviedo is currently lined up to face the Cardinals on the road his next time out.