Oviedo (3-10) took the loss Thursday versus the Dodgers, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings.

Oviedo gave up a two-run home run to Freddie Freeman in the first inning, but then retired 15 of the next 17 batters. In the sixth, Oviedo ran into more trouble with Max Muncy taking him deep for another two-run blast that decided the game. With five homers allowed over his last four starts, Oviedo's had some issues keeping the ball down. He's also lost six straight outings, though some of them were of the hard-luck variety. He's at a 4.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 87:40 K:BB through 100.1 innings over 18 starts this season.