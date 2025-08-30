Oviedo (2-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 10-3 victory over the Red Sox, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was lifted after 79 pitches (48 strikes), sticking around just long enough for the Pirates' offense to erase an early 2-1 deficit, and then some. Oviedo has looked good in three starts since rejoining the rotation, posting a 2.57 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 14 innings. He'll look to stay sharp in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Brewers.