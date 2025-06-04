Oviedo (lat) threw a bullpen Tuesday and is expected to throw in live batting practice later this week, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Oviedo is close to taking the next step in his recovery from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in December of 2023. He'll likely need a lengthy rehab assignment, which would put him near a return to major-league action in July. Oviedo posted a 9-14 record across 32 regular-season starts for the Pirates in 2023 and held a 4.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 158:83 K:BB across 177.2 innings.