Oviedo (3-5) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Pirates were downed 5-1 by the Mets. He struck out five.

The right-hander tossed 90 pitches (55 strikes) en route to his second straight quality start and sixth of the season, but Pittsburgh's batters provided him with little support and managed only three hits on the night. Oviedo hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his last six outings, posting a 2.62 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 30:19 K:BB through 34.1 innings over that stretch. The 25-year-old will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come on the road next week against the Cubs.