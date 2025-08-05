The Pirates optioned Oviedo to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Oviedo returned from the 60-day injured list Monday to make his first appearance in the big leagues since Sept. 27, 2023, after he missed time while recovering from Tommy John surgery and then a lat strain. Though he escaped with a no-decision in the Pirates' 5-4 win over the Giants, Oviedo was inefficient in his start, needing 43 pitches to complete one inning while serving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks. He'll head back to Triple-A as he looks to hone his command following the lengthy layoff from big-league action and will be replaced on the 26-man active roster by right-hander Cam Sanders, who will provide the bullpen with some reinforcement after the Pirates needed four relievers to cover the final eight frames of Monday's contest. The Pirates have yet to announce who will replace Oviedo in the rotation the next time his turn comes up Saturday versus the Reds.