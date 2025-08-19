Pirates' Johan Oviedo: Set to start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pirates interim manager Don Kelly said Tuesday that Oviedo will be recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Oviedo should be given a chance to stake claim to a rotation spot for the remainder of the season. The right-hander lasted only one inning in a start earlier this month against the Giants, which was his first big-league outing since September 2023. Oviedo has pitched well in two starts at Indianapolis since then, however, yielding four runs (three earned) with a 15:3 K:BB across 8.2 frames.
