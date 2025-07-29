Oviedo (lat/elbow) struck out five and allowed one earned run on four hits and no walks over five innings in his most recent rehab start Thursday with Double-A Altoona.

Oviedo made the fifth start of his rehab assignment Thursday and came through with his lengthiest and best outing yet, tossing 63 pitches (42 strikes) while generating 10 of his 15 outs via strikeout or groundout. The right-hander is likely to move up to Triple-A Indianapolis for his next appearance, and if he's able to surpass the 70-pitch mark in that outing, he could then be cleared to return from the 60-day injured list. The Pirates don't appear to have an opening for Oviedo in the rotation at the moment, but a spot could open up if Pittsburgh elects to move at least one of Mitch Keller, Bailey Falter or Andrew Heaney ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.