Oviedo came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Brewers, allowing one unearned run on one hit and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander left the mound after 78 pitches (45 strikes) with the Bucs clinging to a 2-1 lead, but the bullpen cost Oviedo his third win almost immediately. He's been impressive in four starts since joining the rotation in late August, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 19 innings, but he has yet to last more than five innings or reach 80 pitches in any outing. Oviedo is scheduled to make his next start on the road next week in Baltimore.