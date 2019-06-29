Newman went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 3-2 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The rookie again extended his hitting streak with a home run. He is on a 16-game hitting streak and has homered in each of the last three games. During his streak, Newman is hitting .378 (28-for-74) with nine extra-base hits, 14 RBI and nine runs. Overall, he is batting .330 with five home runs, 29 RBI and 20 runs in 191 at-bats this season.