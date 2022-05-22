Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Newman (groin) suffered a hamstring-related setback during the infielder's rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Newman most recently played for Indianapolis on Friday, when he presumably experienced hamstring pain that Cherington notes is unrelated to the strained left groin that first sent him to the injured list in late April. Cherington added that the hamstring issue is on the minor side for Newman, but the 28-year-old looks like he'll be held out of action for at least a few days before restarting his rehab assignment. Fantasy managers should probably plan on him missing at least another week.