Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Newman (groin) is pain-free with all baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Newman resumed running Sunday and continues to build up while participating in all baseball activities. The 28-year-old isn't eligible to return from the 60-day IL until June 26, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him begin a rehab assignment in the coming weeks prior to rejoining the major-league club.