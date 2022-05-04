Newman (groin) has resumed all baseball activities except running, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Newman has been on the injured list for a week, and it's encouraging to see him participate in most baseball activities. The 28-year-old Is expected to miss 3-to-5 weeks due to his left groin strain and will need to resume running before he's cleared to progress further in his recovery process.
