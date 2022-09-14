Newman went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a stolen base in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Reds.

After being on the bench for the matinee, Newman got the start at second base and hit fifth in the nightcap, driving in the game's only run with a single in the seventh inning followed by his sixth steal of the year. The 29-year-old infielder has collected a hit in three straight games, and while he isn't playing every day he still has a tidy .286/.301/.371 slash line over his last 20 contests with a homer, four RBI, 11 runs and Tuesday's steal.